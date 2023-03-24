By Trista Thurston

I am so excited to bring you our cover story this time, where Katherine Mansfield got to shadow some clients and employees at Arc Human Services. This nonprofit works to guide people with disabilities to a more independent life. They opened their new headquarters in Canonsburg last year, and since then, they’ve continued their vital work getting their clients into the community. Arc aims to help individuals find and succeed at meaningful work, partnering with about 25 area businesses that offer transitional and supported employment opportunities. The employers and the clients both win.

