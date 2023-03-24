I am so excited to bring you our cover story this time, where Katherine Mansfield got to shadow some clients and employees at Arc Human Services. This nonprofit works to guide people with disabilities to a more independent life. They opened their new headquarters in Canonsburg last year, and since then, they’ve continued their vital work getting their clients into the community. Arc aims to help individuals find and succeed at meaningful work, partnering with about 25 area businesses that offer transitional and supported employment opportunities. The employers and the clients both win.
Rick Shrum also sits down with new Washington Financial President and CEO Michael Chaido to discuss the organization’s upcoming 125th anniversary. Lasting another 125 years is ambitious, but Washington Financial embraces the challenge. Changes will occur, but tradition will remain a sturdy foundation at Washington Financial.
Speaking of anniversaries, this year is a banner year for Washington County institutions. The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum, The Meadows, Little Lake Theatre, Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Washington County Agricultural Fair all have anniversaries this year! What a celebratory 2023.
This edition also contains the Business Profiles, which gives a selection of our clients the space to feature some of their current offerings and items on the horizon.
This publication is always a true joy to coordinate and put together because I get the honor of showcasing some fantastic developments in our region. The vibrancy of southwestern Pennsylvania depends on thriving local industry. It is a pleasure to contribute to that, even in a small way.
If you have suggestions for future potential stories, please let me know. Reach out with questions, comments or concerns to tthurston@observer-reporter.com or 724-222-2200 ext. 2421. As always, I would love to hear from you. Until next time, take care and be safe.
