In this edition, we have another installment of our Faces of Business series, which aims to highlight five local leaders in various industries. This time, we profile individuals from higher education, hospitality, nonprofit, medical and revitalization fields. Each person provides valuable insights into their career paths, explaining how they got to their current role and why their work is meaningful and fulfilling. For example, Stacey Brodak began with a tourism agency, then jumped to the energy field and is now the vice president for Institutional Advancement and University Relations with Waynesburg University. Now, reading that sentence, those jobs all seem unrelated. But reading Jill Thurston’s story, the common thread is the relationships she’s cultivated. That’s often a prominent theme in these sorts of stories. The people who have impacted our growth and directed our career ambitions are the most important factors in our overall development. That’s certainly true of my career experience so far. I got my first job after graduating college from an alum connection. I interned at the Observer-Reporter during college, and my supervisor reached out when the paper had an opening. I’ve been here since 2017, moving and expanding my roles. I could never have imagined that I would be doing this sort of work, and I am so thankful for the influential leaders in my life who have brought me to where I am today.
We also feature a new car dealership in the region: Crown Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, which opened at Washington Crown Center earlier this year. General Manager Brad Puckett is excited to be in the community and work with other organizations, like the nearby Washington Wild Things. Community partnerships are so critical to the success of a new business. Working together propels us all forward together.
