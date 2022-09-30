Hello all, and happy fall!
Sure, as I write this, it’s not yet sweater weather – a high of 79 degrees is pretty far from acceptable long-sleeve weather, in my opinion. But if the chain coffee stores can get away with pumpkin spice in August, I give myself permission to get out my decorative pinecones and three-wick candles scented like pie as soon as the calendar strikes September.
We’ve got some truly great stories for you in this edition, though I hope you don’t just take my word for it.
The cover story features Ignite, Washington’s business incubator that opened during the pandemic and has bolstered businesses from their coworking space to their own permanent homes. Though Ignite has been financed and managed primarily by Washington & Jefferson College, it’s been successful by working with the surrounding community. Ignite is just one piece of the puzzle in revitalizing Washington and the surrounding area.
We also take you inside Jacksons Restaurant & Bar’s reopening after a fire forced its closure last year. The new look is modern, classy and elegant, with plants and funky light fixtures. The Southpointe space, consistently excellent for a business lunch or a special night out, now features a curved bar with sophisticated accents and light wood tones.
We also take you behind the scenes of South West Regional Chamber of Commerce’s recent rebranding efforts with this edition’s Chamber Spotlight.
No matter what fall fun you’re getting into, I hope something in this publication brings you inspiration and hope for the months to come.
Take care, stay safe and see you in the next edition.
