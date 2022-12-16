Happy holiday season! As I write this column, we’re in the odd period between Thanksgiving and Christmas, where pumpkins sit alongside illuminated trees.
As the branches stand bare and the daylight slips away, my thoughts tend to slow down and turn inward. I get introspective.
This season allows us to slow down and express gratitude for the many blessings in life. As I write this, I sit amid a significant personal transition.
Let’s be completely honest, though; Taylor Swift’s newest album also has me deep in my feels. I’m sure other Swifties can relate. (Did anyone catch an extra ticket?)
Though this has been a challenging year for me and many I hold dear, I am still so thankful. I hope you, too, can find space and grace to be kind to yourself and take a moment to reflect on the best things in life.
I am so excited to bring you this edition, as we’re featuring the top three businesses in the best place to work category from our Best of the Best awards. If you didn’t have a chance to attend our awards gala, check out our wrap-up video and photos at o-rbest.com. It’s always a fantastic time, a celebration of all that makes our region successful and vibrant. It reminds me why I love living here. I hope you feel similarly.
We also have conversations with the CEOs of Community Bank and Washington Health System, both looking back at the past year and looking ahead to the new things on the horizon. As always, we give a local chamber of commerce a chance to feature their projects. For this magazine, we took a trip down to Greene County.
Thank you so much for reading, and I hope that 2022 treated you and those you treasure well. Here’s hoping 2023 is filled with grand opportunities for you and our region as a whole.
Take care, stay safe and see you in the next edition.
