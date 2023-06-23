Travis Breen has been working for a long time. Breen, now 40 and vice president of sales for Piatt Hotel Group based at Southpointe in Washington County, remembers always having a job from a very young age. “I grew up primarily in Martinsville, N.J., just outside of New York City and went to college in Gettysburg,” says Breen. He credits his parents for instilling his very strong work ethic. “I think that’s what resonates so much with Washington County and the Pittsburgh culture is it’s a hard-working culture. The people are no strangers to rolling up their sleeves and getting the work done, and that’s kind of the background I came from, so I appreciate that.” Breen started his new position with Piatt in February with 21 years of experience in the hotel industry under his belt. “I’ve lived in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Charleston, South Carolina – pretty much the entire eastern seaboard at this point,” he chuckles. Now, he’s happy to call Peters Township home and looks forward to his wife and three children joining him. “That’s when I’m going to be totally settled. They’re finishing school in Virginia right now, and then they’ll move up here.”

Breen met his wife, Kelly, back in college at Gettysburg. She’s a biology teacher now, with sons Sean and Brian and daughter Caroline ranging from ages 5 to 10. After years of traveling for work, he says the family-oriented nature of this particular company is part of what drew him to the Piatt Hotel Group. “I’ve spent so many years with big commutes or traveling domestically and internationally,” says Breen. “I really am looking forward to quality time and being accessible. A decent work-life balance … that’s a big part of this as well. It’s really tough. We got to a difficult place where I was traveling. I was working for a company that was based out of London, England. I think every family grapples with it, and you have to readjust, change your priorities and really get focused.”

