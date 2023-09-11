Sometimes, soul-crushing things happen in our lives that just don't make any sense.
But beautiful things can take shape when you pull yourself out of the ashes and rise again. That is exactly what happened to Adrienne Guerke.
Guerke opened Fields of Gold, a unique holistic shop located at 2944 National Pike in Chalk Hill Plaza, on May 13, 2023.
The vision for Fields of Gold began in 2018 after the sudden and unexpected death of her third and youngest daughter, Norah Claire Guerke, of SIDS, at just 111 days old.
"There is so much out there that people don't think of or know that is useful," said Guerke. "How can you even think when you are in that time of need? I felt like there had to be more. I had to survive this. I had two other children. I had no qualms that this was the end for me, too. But, I knew there had to be more."
Through a wellness retreat, Guerke started finding hope and relief through natural healing modalities such as yoga, meditation and essential oils and knew she wanted to share what she discovered.
"I knew I had to share this with other people," said Guerke. "I have to let people know there is hope. When you are that deep in grief, I would pray to God that I would just be able to breathe because some days I couldn't even catch my breath. The chest pain that comes with the anxiety and grief is so overwhelming that I needed a break from the pain. Those were the things that could get that deep feeling out of my body, even if it was for ten minutes."
Eventually, she realized that the lessons she was learning were all tied back to nature and to things that we are all inherently given. She also realized that if they could help her, they could help others, so the idea for her store was born.
People who lived on the mountain were using what the Earth gave them as they sourced their land, but it wasn't being offered to others who visited the mountains.
"This would be the perfect place to offer a shop that provided healing modalities," said Guerke.
Her planning started with journal writing. It began as a business plan that took about two years to come to fruition.
"This is a lovely store that focuses on items for healing," said Bob Merlin, a customer of Fields of Gold. "It also has books, plants, clothing and jewelry. It is a great little place. Take a ride up the beautiful mountain above Uniontown. Lots to see and do, now including this great little store. They have lots of great stuff, and the store was started based on a compelling vision."
Guerke grew up in Hopwood but left when she went to college and never saw herself living in or near mountains as an adult. Guerke and her family were living in Pittsburgh when her daughter died and had started camping in the mountains because nature was healing for them.
"We loved camping, and it helped us escape the city," said Guerke. "So, after her death, we needed the most peace we could ever feel in some capacity."
When they were purchasing their home, the notary they used had a small space that was located in the Chalk Hill Plaza. While they were in her office, she told her husband the space would be the perfect size for her future business. Eventually, the notary moved out, and the location became available.
"In 2019, we decided it was time for a change of pace and a change of space, and we moved from the suburbs of Pittsburgh to the peaceful mountains from which my family is rooted," said Guerke. "Unfortunately, just a few months later, our world fell victim to a pandemic that turned millions of others' lives upside down, too. It was then I realized that Norah's death may be what brought us here, but her life and her light are what has guided me to this destination."
Her husband helped her create her envisioned space by constructing a checkout countertop with live edge wood. She used wood from her yard, items from her home and other decorative pieces to create a sanctuary where people could come in and relax. The shop is very rustic, and everything is re-purposed from her family or the local area.
The shop's name came from the Sting song "Fields of Gold," which reminded them of Norah.
Fields of Gold provides a journey for your senses the second you walk in the door.
"Sensory engagement was one of my biggest ways of healing," said Guerke. "Literally just breathing, being present and what your body is experiencing at that moment. In the shop, I always have Native American flutes or beating drums playing and essential oils diffusing or incense burning. Everything is geared toward engaging the senses."
Customers can relax in the cozy, aesthetically pleasing space, filled with calming scents and therapeutic sounds, relax and disconnect while sampling some herbal teas specifically created to care for the mind and body, curl up in the warmly lit reading nook with one of their favorite books, discover the many holistic goods and treasures that you can enjoy at home or create a unique gift for someone special in a gift basket.
Products in the shop are propagated and produced by 40 carefully selected small-business vendors, all based in the U.S.
Items in the shop include plants and botanicals, essential oils, diffusers, candles, incense, bath products, skincare, tinctures, salves, herb bundles, potpourri, herbal vinegar cleaner, teas, snacks, books, journals, greeting cards, inspirational card decks, stickers, blankets, nature and wellness-inspired apparel and natural artisan jewelry.
Though the products come from all over the country, Guerke named a few local vendors she offers in her shop, including Kat & Abs Custom Jewelry, Tomko's Treats, Vibrant Roots Farm's Down Home Naturals, Healing Paws and Mountain Vibes.
Also in the shop, Guerke displays art from local artist Sam Hice, whose art she picked up when working at the local farmers' markets.
"Adrienne is so personable when I come into the shop," said Hailey Popson, a customer of Fields of God. "She helps me determine what's going to help me most instead of letting me wander around aimlessly. I love the tallow cream immensely. And I always love the smell when walking into the shop."
Guerke shares two daughters with her husband, Hank: Addison, 13 and Sydney, 10.
After college, Guerke worked at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh as a nurse in the pediatric intensive care unit and the neonatal ICU and then became a nurse practitioner. She has also worked in infectious disease research and patient care at the University of Pittsburgh.
In addition to running the shop, she works full-time as a provider educator for a medical software company where she has worked since 2015.
She also runs a booth at the local organic and farmers markets on the mountain to share the products with the community on the weekends.
Therefore, the current hours of operation of the shop vary from week to week. To ensure you stay informed, they update their hours weekly on their social media platforms, so visit their website fieldsofgold111.com, Facebook page facebook.com/fieldsofgold111 or email them at fieldsofgold111@gmail.com for more information.
Guerke plans to expand the shop to offer customers workshops, massages, meditations and other healing modalities.
