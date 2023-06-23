By Muriel Nuttall
Executive Director, Fayette Chamber of Commerce
Editor’s note: This is part of a series from area chambers of commerce to provide these vital organizations a space to showcase their efforts and members.
In a world where multinational corporations tend to dominate the market, it is crucial not to overlook the significant role that local businesses play in our communities. Supporting local businesses goes beyond mere transactions; it is an investment in the growth, vibrance, and well-being of our neighborhoods. Driving economic growth to foster unique offerings and strengthening community bonds, supporting local businesses is of utmost importance.
In Fayette County, local businesses are the backbone of a thriving economy. By supporting our local businesses, we contribute directly to the growth and development of our communities. Our local businesses generate employment opportunities, providing jobs to residents. By spending money at local establishments, we help bolster their financial stability, encouraging expansion and the creation of even more jobs. And remember, businesses also pay taxes that contribute to public services such as schools, infrastructure and healthcare, enhancing the overall quality of life here in Fayette.
It is essentially our job as residents of this beautiful county to support our local business community. It is in our best interest to help our businesses thrive. Supporting business and helping our community to thrive is exactly the mission of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce. We are proud to work every day alongside business, education, healthcare and the governmental community to build a strong and vibrant county.
As we enter the summer season, it is also important to remember that Fayette County, as part of the Laurel Highlands, is a travel destination for families seeking adventure, history and leisure. Fayette County is the self-proclaimed heart of the Laurel Highlands, boasting tourism gems like Ohiopyle State Park, which sees over 2 million visitors each year, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater (over 100,000 visitors per year), and portions of the Great Allegheny Passage, used by over 1.5 million visitors in the last year alone.
Welcomed and encouraged to support our local business community, those visitors provide economic support for our business community. In areas around the county, residents view visitors with a sense of disregard and often forget tourism’s impact in an area such as Fayette. It is essential, then, to provide a sense of welcome for those visiting our region.
As a Chamber of Commerce, it is in the best interest of our whole county to create opportunities for growth of all kinds. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce acts as a portal organization that desires to make all sorts of connections. From business networking events to healthy community walks, our objective is to make sure that Fayette County is THE place to work, play, and raise a family.
Businesses and non-profits alike are encouraged to join the Fayette Chamber – Fayette County’s largest and most active business advocacy and marketing organization.
