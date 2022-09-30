he South West Regional Chamber of Commerce, formerly South West Communities and Greater Bridgeville Area, has completely revamped itself over the past year. The revitalization, complete with a full rebrand, will offer the community more business opportunities as well as a brand-new look to help create a sense of renewal for the chamber post-COVID.
Now approaching its centennial, The South West Regional Chamber of Commerce wanted to ensure that the legacy of the chamber and the dedication of current and previous members were represented in the updated branding.
As chamber director, I wanted to be very careful when considering the new logo design and ensure that it incorporated the legacy of the chamber as well as presents a more modern identity.
In order to intertwine the past, present and future of the chamber, the new branding reflects the ongoing strength of the current business community and how a group of volunteers made the chamber what it is today.
Beginning in 1988 and completed in 1992, a cohort of chamber members banded together to reconstruct a donated West-Penn Power Station, utilizing resources and donations from the community, as well as their own hands-on work. The small, but mighty chamber of commerce headquarters located in Collier Township, which is still in use today, is symbolic of the impact that chamber members can make when they work together in the community for a dedicated cause.
Anderson Equipment Company, located next door to the chamber, was a major funder of the project, purchasing a plot of land adjacent to the building to help substantially fund the building’s reconstruction.
Dr. Lou Phillips recalls, “Anderson gave us the funds to start. Then we approached businesses in the chamber to help. It became a much bigger project than we anticipated, but we got it done …”
Project leaders included Dr. Lou Phillips, optometrist, and Frank Romano of Blanc Printing, who negotiated the transfer of property from West Penn Power to the chamber. Bert Cherry, the current owner of Antiques on Washington in Bridgeville Borough, was the vision behind the project’s design layout. There were a host of other contributors, including Chris and Frank Exler of Exler and Sons Contractors, Jean and John Covallo of Covallo Plumbing, Peter Dreon of Dreon Construction, Scott Adams of S.A. Adams Electrical Company and Frank Chebatoris and Jim Sullivan of Galdden Interiors, who were honored in 1992 for their contributions as well as a host of other members, supporters and suppliers.
Bert Cherry, who created the designs for the building, shares, “I was brought in as a design professional. The real challenge was getting the second floor constructed.” Former business, Deklewa, took part in erecting the support beams for the second floor, and Desmet Lumber donated timber for the project.
The second floor now serves as the chamber’s conference room which is undergoing current interior design and tech renovations to help better serve the members who utilize the room as part of their benefits.
Blanc Printing designed the chamber’s previous logo in the nineties when it became the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce. The design featured the chamber building in a two-dimensional form. Taking the inspiration from this design, the chamber of commerce director commissioned Higher Images Studio in Carnegie to not only re-design the building in a three-dimensional format but also incorporate other buildings into the logo to show the continued connection between the chamber and the members it supports.
As with any logo design, it is a business’s first impression. Whether simple or intricate, bold or soft, the name, the meaning, and the design are symbolic of the people behind the business and a reflection of their company’s foundation. The South West Regional Chamber of Commerce’s new branding reflects the thousands of members who have shared connections, the dozens of businesses who rallied together to give the chamber a home and the community that continues to support us. Thank you to all of our members, past and present, for all you have done for the chamber and our surrounding community.
