he South West Regional Chamber of Commerce, formerly South West Communities and Greater Bridgeville Area, has completely revamped itself over the past year. The revitalization, complete with a full rebrand, will offer the community more business opportunities as well as a brand-new look to help create a sense of renewal for the chamber post-COVID.

Now approaching its centennial, The South West Regional Chamber of Commerce wanted to ensure that the legacy of the chamber and the dedication of current and previous members were represented in the updated branding.

