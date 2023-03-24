Editor’s note: This is part of a series from area chambers of commerce to provide these vital organizations a space to showcase their efforts and members.

The Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1923 as the Monongahela Business Men’s Association. Monongahela was a bustling city like much of the Mon Valley at that time. The association was formed to promote local businesses interests and help the community grow and prosper. MACC has a long history of focusing on organizing community events and activities, including parades, picnics and holiday celebrations. Over time, the organization evolved and expanded its focus to include a broader range of activities and services. In 1958, the association changed its name to the Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce to reflect its expanded mission. The geographic service area of MACC consists of Carroll Township, the city of Monongahela and the borough of New Eagle.

