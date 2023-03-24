Editor’s note: This is part of a series from area chambers of commerce to provide these vital organizations a space to showcase their efforts and members.
The Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1923 as the Monongahela Business Men’s Association. Monongahela was a bustling city like much of the Mon Valley at that time. The association was formed to promote local businesses interests and help the community grow and prosper. MACC has a long history of focusing on organizing community events and activities, including parades, picnics and holiday celebrations. Over time, the organization evolved and expanded its focus to include a broader range of activities and services. In 1958, the association changed its name to the Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce to reflect its expanded mission. The geographic service area of MACC consists of Carroll Township, the city of Monongahela and the borough of New Eagle.
Today, MACC continues to be a vital part of the community, supporting local businesses and organizing community events. Recently MACC has initiated the brand identity of “fostering business through community.” MACC believes that by organizing large-scale events like the Fleatique on the Mon, Fourth of July Fireworks, Halloween parade and Merry and Bright Night, the Monongahela area stands out as an active community in the Mon Valley and is a desirable place to live and raise a family. This, in turn, helps the small businesses of the chamber membership.
The chamber plays an active role in community events and initiatives and works with other organizations like the Monongahela Area Revitalization Corporation, Mon Valley Academy for the Arts, Mon Valley YMCA, Mon Valley Alliance, Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Rivers of Steel Arts, Monongahela Main Street Program, Penn Highlands Mon Valley Auxiliary and Mid Mon Valley Transit Authority to promote economic development and growth in the Monongahela area. MACC maintains a positive and productive relationship with service area municipal governments and emergency services.
MACC offers a variety of services to its members, including networking events like the MACC Lunch and Learn series, professional development resources and promotional opportunities. A significant benefit of MACC membership for small businesses is access to the Pennsylvania-based ChamberChoice program. The ChamberChoice portfolio includes various health and employee benefits insurance solutions, a competitive energy savings program, a business insurance program with dividend potential and a myriad of discount programs, including equipment for cellular devices.
With 138 active members, we look forward to engaging with members on meaningful levels to fine-tune MACC programs and initiatives. MACC is currently undergoing a website and membership directory update to serve businesses better and help community members find their needed resources. In September 2022, we initiated the Community Connections monthly newsletter to help increase awareness of Chamber events and business happenings as a communication alternative to social media. Community members interested in receiving the newsletter can signup at tinyurl.com/MACC-Newsletter-Signup. Businesses interested in joining MACC can learn more by contacting MACC at 724-258-5919 or lj@monongahelaareachamber.org.
