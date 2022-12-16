The Greene County Chamber of Commerce has been serving the area since being founded in 1901. It operated as the Waynesburg Chamber of Commerce until 2017, when the current name was adopted to reflect the region better. It functions as an accredited chamber through the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals with a staff of three and a board of nine members.

The chamber focuses on assisting member businesses and individuals through the promotion of services, referrals, networking events and member-only benefits. The chamber also works to provide community service projects on behalf of its members through programs such as annual scholarships to graduating high school seniors and classroom scholarships to assist teachers with projects that are financially out of reach. The student scholarship program has awarded over $50,000 in its thirty-plus year history to help Greene County youth continue their education in a two or four-year college or technical trade program.

