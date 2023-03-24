This year marks an exciting year in Washington County for five local institutions celebrating milestone anniversaries.
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum has come a long way in 60 years. Starting from humble beginnings when it opened to the public in June 1963 with an old railroad car as a gift shop and one trolley barn, the museum now boasts three buildings to explore and a collection of 50 trolleys, half of which are beautifully restored and in operation. A visit to the museum includes a four-mile round trip on one of the antique trolleys, a tour of the trolley display building, self-guided exploration of exhibits and so much more.
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum commemorates its 60th anniversary with the opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art 21,000-square-foot Welcome and Education Center later this year. The building will include new exhibit areas, including a trolley operator simulator and interactive STEM exhibits. The new facility will also feature three multi-purpose rooms, a dedicated classroom, a larger museum store, a new playground and park area, as well as a gazebo perfect for outdoor events. A new brick-lined street where the trolleys operate and increased parking space is an added bonus.
The Meadows marks 60 years of harness racing in 2023, a tradition in the region. While the technology has come a long way, the core values of racing have stayed the same. Though the races can be accessed worldwide, standing at the racetrack and hearing the crunch of the gravel as the horses run by or talking to the winning driver after a race has the same feel as it did in 1963.
The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association will commemorate this milestone with a featured family-friendly night at the racetrack in June, as well as a series of vignettes highlighting 60 years of racing in 60 sections. A video booth will also be available at the track where guests can share their Meadows memories.
The development of the casino, now known as Hollywood Casino at The Meadows, in 2009 made The Meadows a pivotal destination point in Washington County. The newest addition to the property is the Barstool Sportsbook which features a complete view of the track.
The performing arts community came alive in Washington County in 1949 when Little Lake Theatre founder Will Disney transformed a red barn at the edge of Canonsburg Lake into a theatre-in-the-round and began casting productions. Three-quarters of a century later, that barn is still used for prop storage, rehearsals and summer camps, but the actual productions take place in a larger building that has housed hundreds of shows through the years.
This summer, Little Lake Theatre celebrates its 75th anniversary by paying homage to the rich history that has made Little Lake what it is today. With shows like “Popcorn Falls” and “White Christmas” in the 2023 lineup, each production was carefully selected to reflect the anniversary in some way. Expect to see familiar faces as Little Lake alumni return to the stage.
In 1973, a team of archaeologists began excavation of the Meadowcroft Rockshelter. On June 18, 2023, the 50th anniversary of this date, visitors can enjoy an exclusive insider tour with Dr. James M. Adovasio, who achieved international acclaim with his archaeological excavation of the Rockshelter. Adovasio will present a lecture and lead a special tour of the site.
Additional insider tours will be held in July, August and October. Online reservations are required in advance.
A highlight at the close of every summer in Washington County is the Washington County Agricultural Fair. This year the fair will be bringing something extra special as it celebrates its 225th anniversary, making it the longest-running fair in the state. Expect to see parades, concerts, a memorial plaza dedicated to the history of the fair and other activities, in addition to the traditional fair entertainment, food and fun.
The focus of the anniversary will be agriculture, which is always at the core of the Washington County Agricultural Fair. With over 2,600 exhibits in ten barns and five exhibit halls, the fair brings together the community and truly showcases what the region has to offer.
