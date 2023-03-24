This year marks an exciting year in Washington County for five local institutions celebrating milestone anniversaries.

The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum has come a long way in 60 years. Starting from humble beginnings when it opened to the public in June 1963 with an old railroad car as a gift shop and one trolley barn, the museum now boasts three buildings to explore and a collection of 50 trolleys, half of which are beautifully restored and in operation. A visit to the museum includes a four-mile round trip on one of the antique trolleys, a tour of the trolley display building, self-guided exploration of exhibits and so much more.

