Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania has over 137 years of history delivering safe, reliable natural gas to its customers.
As a trusted energy partner, they serve approximately 442,000 customers in 26 counties throughout Pennsylvania.
Headquartered in Canonsburg, Columbia Gas is one of NiSource’s six regulated utility companies, which together provide essential natural gas and electric service to nearly four million customers.
NiSource was designated as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute for the fifth consecutive year.
“The energy we deliver to customers efficiently heats their homes and cooks their food,” said McKenna Gilbert, communications specialist. “Columbia Gas provides the same reliable service to commercial and industrial customers, ensuring their businesses can operate effectively.”
Gilbert said Columbia Gas employs 770 people. In addition, NiSource Corporate Services employs 400 people based in Pennsylvania who handle customer service for all NiSource subsidiaries as well as services to Columbia Gas.
She said as part of the company’s commitment to customers and communities, Columbia Gas embarked on an aggressive pipeline replacement program to replace approximately 2,400 miles of bare steel and cast iron pipe in its system.
Since 2007, Columbia Gas has invested $2.8 billion and replaced 1,233 miles of pipe.
“This investment benefits customers and increases the vitality of the region’s economy by creating jobs and infusing dollars into Pennsylvania,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said exceptional customer service begins with a strong culture that values and empowers employees.
“Columbia Gas’ workplace culture is supported by four core values: be safe, look for a better way, act with care, and take accountability,” she said. “We have a diverse workforce of employees working together across departments, locations, and environments.”
Gilbert said employees are encouraged to collaborate and partner to strengthen and create outstanding experiences at every level.
“For example, field operations and construction work onsite in conjunction with engineers who design the projects,” she said. “Public affairs work with local municipalities to ensure community needs are met during and after a project. Regulatory, compliance and legal ensure that we deliver on our commitments and promises made to customers and state regulators. Universal services empower and connect customers with resources that help customers pay their bills through income-eligible assistance programs.”
Gilbert added, “Communications helps customers and employees stay informed and connected daily. Customer service supports customers with prompt information on their questions and concerns. Together, we are all committed to being there for our customers. We work together to ensure future generations continue to receive safe and reliable natural gas.”
Gilbert said Columbia Gas is honored to be recognized as a top regional workplace.
“The nomination as one of the top three places to work as part of the Observer-Reporter’s Best of the Best exemplifies every employee’s commitment to our customers,” she said. “We all show up every day knowing the work we do impacts families and businesses in our very own communities.”
Gilbert said the nomination was completely employee-led.
“We were first notified of our nomination after being organically nominated in the first round to the top five,” she said. “We shared the celebration of the nomination with employees and were hopeful for a nomination in the second round of voting to the top three.”
Gilbert said there are opportunities for advancement and increased training at Columbia Gas which provide employees with long-term career growth within the company.
She said many of those with leadership roles in the company began their career in fieldwork and operations before advancing to management and leadership positions.
“For example, our president and COO, Mark Kempic, began his career as a part-time dispatcher at the company’s Uniontown shop,” Gilbert said. “Manager Regulatory Compliance Diane Brown joined the company 35 years ago as a receptionist before advancing through several departments. Opportunities for on-the-job training, continuous learning, and career development are available and encouraged for employees.”
Gilbert said Columbia Gas is dedicated to making it a workplace in which people want to stay.
“Being recognized as one of the top places to work among the many award categories that celebrate many of the businesses and customers we serve is verification of our commitment to our customers and employees,” she said.
For more information about Columbia Gas, visit their website at columbiagas.com.
