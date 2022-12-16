Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, 84 Lumber Company is the nation’s largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings.

The company operates over 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in over 30 states, said Ashley Cyprowski, marketing manager.

