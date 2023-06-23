With its centennial year programming of live theater, comedy, concerts, classic films and the ever-popular “Nutcracker Ballet,” the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown is moving into its second century.

“Our season runs from October to May,” said Erica Miller, executive director. “We’ll be announcing our 2023-2024 season sometime in mid-summer. We’re looking to book a variety of new and fun shows, both for our current audience as well as for those who don’t visit on a regular basis, especially the younger audience.”

