Dawn Calabro originally had no plans to enter the hospitality industry. Still, she can recall the date of her first day working at Angelo’s almost as if it were yesterday: May 20, 2004.

She started at the original Angelo’s location in Washington on West Chestnut Street. By the time the restaurant was set to move to its luxurious new location in 2008, atop the hill just across from Wild Things Park and overlooking Washington Crown Center, Calabro said she’d fallen in love with the work and hasn’t looked back since.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In