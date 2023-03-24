First Federal presidents

Current First Federal of Greene County President/CEO Charles W. Trump, Jr., past President/CEO and retired Board of Directors Chairman John E. Mariner and immediate past President/CEO and Board of Directors Chairwoman Judi Goodwin Tanner. Courtesy of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County

After ending 2022 in a solid financial position, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County began 2023 with a bittersweet celebration of one of its longest-tenured employees and directors.

After a nearly 52-year career with the Association, former president/CEO John E. Mariner officially retired from the board of directors in January.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In