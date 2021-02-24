Paul and Joyce Kahkonen established Bahr Hardware in 1985 in Eighty Four.
The business owners’ intent was to create an old-fashioned hardware store with a dedication to service and commitment to providing the most comprehensive and reliable shopping experience for their customers.
After more than 37 years in business, the independent, family-operated store works to provide the same level of excellent and thorough service as they have since its inception.
Paul Kahkonen and his family decided to hand the reins to local residents Melissa and Jason Boland and their children. According to Kahkonen, the idea of selling the store hadn’t occurred to him until two of his employees – and Boland family members – Dom and Ali Bush approached him.
New owner Jason Boland has no plans to change anything about Bahr Hardware store.
“Everything will remain the same,” he says. “Even Paul will continue as a full-time employee and consultant.”
Boland brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his years as a contractor/builder and current Canonsburg street department employee. His wife, Missy, will assume the role of manager while other members of the family add a new dimension to the business with IT skills and media savvy, Boland says.
This will allow for improved updates in terms of announcements and communications about specials and added services, Boland says.
The store has also been upgraded with a new lighted sign on the building, LED lighting on the inside, security cameras and brighter lights in the parking area.