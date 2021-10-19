YORK – Peters Township senior Allison Poon finished in a tie for sixth place at the PIAA Class 3A Girls Golf Championships held Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
Poon shot 5-over-par 77 and finished nine strokes behind champion Sydney Yermish of Lower Merion.
The Class 3A boys finals also were held Tuesday and the top local finisher was Canonsburg resident Rocco Salvitti, a junior at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, who shot 73 to tie for eighth place. Salvitti was only four strokes behind champion Nick Gross of Downingtown West, who won the title on a second playoff hole.
Poon’s round included two birdies, on the 305-yard, par-4 No. 13 and the 435-yard, par-5 No. 18. She shot 38 on the back nine and 39 on the front.
The other local golfers in the girls competition were teammates from South Fayette, Marissa Malosh and Caroline McConnell. Malosh shot 80 to tie for 14th place. McConnell shot 81 and finished in 20th place.
In the boys competition, South Fayette’s James Cavark shot 76 to tie for 23rd place. Belle Vernon’s Tyler Mocello had a round of 78 and tied for 28th place. Peters Township’s Kyle McClintock, the only boys golfer from a Washington County high school, shot 80 and placed in a tie for 39th.