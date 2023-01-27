Prime Stage Theatre in Pittsburgh has been awarded $10,000 grant to support the world-premiere stage adaptation of “Perseverance.”
The play is adapted from the book “Perseverance: A Holocaust Survivor’s Journey from Poland to America.” It’s based on the life of Melvin Goldman, who came to Pittsburgh and was a jewelry designer in Squirrel Hill. In April, Prime Stage Theatre, in collaboration with the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, will present “Perseverance.” Each year, Prime Stage teams up with the Holocaust Center to engage in productions designed to foster learning and understanding of the horrors of genocide, and actions that can be taken against it.
Aside from two live performances at the New Hazlett Theater, it will be streamed locally, nationally and internationally in May with closed captioning and audio description.
For additional information, go online to www.primestage.com or the Holocaust Center’s site, hcofpgh.org/events.
