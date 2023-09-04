Jacob Pugh threw for three touchdown passes and ran for one in Washington & Jefferson’s 51-0 victory over Saint Vincent on Saturday afternoon at Chuck Noll Field in Latrobe.
Pugh was 19-of-30 for 292 yards and rushed for 29 yards on six carries.
His first touchdown pass was a nine yarder to John Peduzzi to at 5:48 of the first quarter. Ricky Hunter made the first of seven PATs for a 7-0 lead.
Troy Volpatti scored on a 15-yard run with 14 seconds remaining in the first quarter and Peduzzi caught his second touchdown reception, from 14 yards out, with eight second left before halftime and the Presidents had a 21-0 advantage at the break.
Pugh scored on a four-yard run early in the third quarter before Peduzzi caught his third touchdown pass for a 34-0 lead at 8:19 of the third. Three of Peduzzi’s four receptions went for touchdowns. He had 78 yards receiving. Teammate and Peters Township graduate Jacob Macosko pulled in five receptions for 94 yards.
Hunter kicked a 31-yard field goal to push the Presidents’ advantage to 37-0 with 31 seconds left in the third.
Bentworth graduate Owen Petrisek scored on a seven-yard run at 11:27 of the fourth quarter. Petrisek gained a team-high 66 yards on eight carries.
Seith Kuhn capped the scoring when he pulled in a 19-yard pass from Kellen Stahl at 5:36 of the fourth.
Bruno Fabryicki had two interceptions to pace the W&J defense, who yielded 139 yards of total offense.
