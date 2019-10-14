Rosary
Immaculate Conception Church was among Catholic parishes across the country to take part in a public praying of the rosary at the church Saturday to honor the miracle appearance of the Blessed Mother Mary in Fatima, Portugal, on Oct. 13, 1917, to three children. Pictured are  members of Immaculate Conception Parish's Knights of Columbus (Council 1083), Christian Mothers and Catholic Daughters of the Americas (Council 1651).

