Members of the Brownsville, Texas, team celebrate their 11-10 victory over Youngstown, Ohio, in extra innings to win the Pony League World Series championship Wednesday night at Lew Hays Pony Field. Brownsville's Ruben Lopez points to the sky as he runs in to score the 11th run of the game for his team in extra innings Wednesday night in the Pony League World Series final against Youngstown. Brownsville's Alexis Lopez celebrates scoring a run. Brownsville's Nehemiah Garcia is safe at first as Youngstown's Hunter Garvin stretches for the throw. Brownsville celebrates a 3-run home run by Ruben Lopez in the 4th inning to bring the score to 7-3. The score was tied at 9-9 at presstime. Brownsville fans celebrate during the finals. Youngstown's Jake Rynd delivers a hit against Brownsville. Brownsville's Jeremiah Vela (13) raises his arms as Jesus Rios crosses home. Both runners scored on the play. Youngtown's Carter Wilson looks back as he crosses home to score the 6th run for his team against Brownsville. Youngstown's Carter Owens (right) breathes a sigh of relief as he's greeted by Hunter Garvin (18) after pitching a scoreless inning against Brownsville. Umpires check the hat of Brownsville pitcher Alexis Lopez for a foreign substance during the sixth inning but find nothing.