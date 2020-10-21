SOUTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Sean Noble Graziano, 30, of 590 Alamae Lakes Road, South Franklin Township, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of choking his girlfriend, Kayla Weimert, during an argument in his residence about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.