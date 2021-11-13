DONEGAL
Impersonation charge: Thomas Allen Bennett, 59, of 1631 Nebraska Ave., Lorain, Ohio, is charged by state police with driving under the influence, impersonating a public servant and traffic violations. According to police, Bennett crashed his car in the eastbound lane of Interstate 70 near mile marker 6. Bennett fled the scene and police found him at a nearby gas station, court documents state. Bennett told police he was a Secret Service agent, and was then asked to perform a sobriety test. Bennett refused a blood draw. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Bennett to the Washington County jail on $250,000 bond.