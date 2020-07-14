CANONSBURG
Man jailed: John L. Kosek Jr., 52, of 123½ E. College St., Canonsburg, is charged by borough police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Kosek of choking April Olshock and also striking her in the face about 6 p.m. Friday at his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
Assault alleged: Jamar F. Davis, 37, of 305 Grace Ave., Canonsburg, is charged by borough police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he body slammed Jeanna Main to the floor about 11 p.m. Saturday at his residence, court records show. Davis is free on $20,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
CECIL
Man apprehended: Andrew Daron Yetter, 39, of 114 Clearview Drive, Peters Township, is awaiting extradition in Washington County jail to Marshall County, W.Va., where he is wanted on a felony warrant for larceny, court records show. Cecil police apprehended him about 3 p.m. Friday in a lot at 333 Technology Drive after his vehicle struck a concrete light post.
Man jailed: Ronald Thomas Masko, 59, of 1107 Robinson Highway, Robinson Township, is charged by state police with fleeing from police following a traffic stop on Interstate 79 south near Canonsburg about 10:20 p.m. Friday, court records show. Masko is accused of running into woods where troopers found him passed out under a tree. Masko is in Washington County jail on a federal detainer and $25,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
MONESSEN
Threats alleged: Kisiah Thomas, 24, of 493 Sixth St., Donora, is charged by city police with making terroristic threats and harassment over allegations she threatened to shoot a Monessen women in a text message and on social media bout 9 a.m. June 12, court records show. District Judge Wayne Vlasic issued the charges Friday in a summons.
ROSTRAVER
Huffing accusations: Timothy Patrick Grace, 35, of Vanderbilt, is charged by township police with inhaling toxic substances and possessing a solvent that releases toxic vapors, court records show. Police accuse Grace of inhaling three cans of compressed gas about 5:20 p.m. June 22 in a Walmart restroom, 100 Sara Way. District Judge Wayne Vlassic issued the charges Friday in a summons.
WASHINGTON
Theft alleged: Steven Paul, 41, of 600 Donnan Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with trespassing and theft, court records show. Police accuse Paul of removing a van from a tow lot at 1100 Jefferson Avenue about 7:40 p.m. Saturday after an officer impounded it during a traffic stop. Paul is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.