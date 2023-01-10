CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: Skylor William Lilley, 29, of Springfield Township, Fayette County, is charged by California police with strangulation and terroristic threats. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 100 block of Spring Street at about 11 a.m. Saturday for a report of domestic violence. Police said that Lilley grabbed his girlfriend by her neck and attempted to smother her. Two children in the house said they saw Lilley holding the victim face down into a pillow, police said. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Lilley to the Washington County jail without bond, citing multiple domestic incidents with the same victim.
CHARLEROI
Severed gas line: Jeremiah James Vonfisher, 32, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with risking catastrophe, terroristic threats and possession of a controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, Vonfisher tore the gas main from his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 600 block of Crest Avenue at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters who responded found that the gas meter was bent and the supply line to the house had been totally severed. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Vonfisher to the Washington County jail without bond. Online court records indicate that Kanalis denied bond because Vonfisher is homeless and refused to answer questions.
