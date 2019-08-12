Charleroi
Theft alleged: Heather Rae Zaladonis, 41, of 616 Thompson Ave., Donora, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with theft and driving with a suspended or revoked license, court records show. Police accuse her of stealing a wallet a customer left on a counter at Dollar General, 110 McKean Ave., about 6:40 p.m. Aug. 1. Police filed the charges Friday.
Assault alleged: Nathaniel Soderholm, 37, of 861 Twilight Hollow Road, Speers, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. He is accused of spitting on an assistant manager at Rite Aid, 101 Fifth St., after being told to leave the store for smoking about 11:50 a.m. Aug. 6. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Friday in a summons.
Hanover
Assault on police: Ashley Rae Funouits, 27, of 87 Kittanning St., Pittsburgh, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, institutional vandalism, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and harassment by township police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, Funouits was not cooperating with security at KeyBank pavilion Aug. 8. She allegedly kicked four police officers while they were attempting to arrest her.
north Franklin
Animal neglect: Melissa Comer, 54, of 2800 Taft St., was charged with animal neglect by state police last week. According to the criminal complaint, there were two dogs inside her residence, which police described as abandoned, in poor conditions. Neighbors told police they never see anyone at the house but always hear the dogs barking inside. There was no food or water located inside for the dogs, police said.
west middletown
Driver charged: Stephen Joel Hunter, 36, of Wellsburg, W.Va., is charged by McDonald police with fleeing from police, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended or revoked license, court records show. Police accuse Hunter of driving away from a traffic stop about 3 p.m. Monday on Route 884. Police stopped him a second time and he refused to open the vehicle door or window, leading officer Trent Zank to injure his right hand while breaking out the vehicle’s window. Hunter is free on $2,500 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
