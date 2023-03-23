The PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season is expected to bring the best of Broadway to the Benedum Center with its upcoming schedule, beginning next month.
The seven-show package includes: “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” Sept. 27 to Oct. 8, “The Wiz,” Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, “Mrs. Doubtfire,” Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, “Girl From the North Country,” Jan. 9 to 14, 2024, “My Fair Lad,y” Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, 2024, “Company,” April 16 to 21, 2024, and “The Kite Runner,” May 7 to 12, 2024.
Current 2022-2023 season ticket holders have until April 10 to renew their subscription.
Renewals may be submitted at TrustArts.org/Broadway, at 412-456-1390 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) or in person at the Benedum Center Box Office at 237 7th St., Pittsburgh.
