The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra has announced its 2021-22 season.
The season will mark the first time in 18 months the orchestra will be back in Heinz Hall, and will mark the hall’s 50th anniversary.
In the upcoming season, Music Director Manfred Honeck will lead five world premieres, with five commissioned works. Also, four works by the symphony will be recorded in the 2021-22 season and eventually released by its label of more than a decade, Reference Recordings.
Pops concerts in the 2021-22 season will explore the work of Paul Simon, Motown, Marvin Hamlisch, Bugs Bunny animation and more.
Tickets and subscriptions are available by calling 412-392-4900 or 800-743-8560. Information is also available at pittsburghsymphony.org.