The 41st Annual Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show returns with innovative, convenient and attractive ideas for home and livelihood improvement.
Throughout the 10-day show, there are more than 500 exhibitors and thousands of home improvement items, services and ideas. The event attracts more than 100,000 people annually.
“We are never surprised at who comes to the Home & Garden Show because they can buy a swimming pool, find a rescue dog, purchase a top-of-the-line refrigerator or design the perfect landscaping for their property,” said Mark Moore, executive director of the Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show. “We recognize people, though, because many come year after year from around the region to see their favorite exhibitors or scope out the newest products. There’s always something new at the Home Show.”
Some of the vendors include Brother Monk Ciderworks, an Indiana-based orchard that grows more than 2,000 cider-specific apple trees; Country Hammer Moonshine, which produces more than 40 flavors of moonshine plus redneck rum, redneck vodka and bourbon; Kizzle Foods with a variety of ground peppers; Lemmon Brothers with its quality maple syrup from 4,500 taps; Uncle Jammy’s, which provides sauces and rubs; locally sourced produce, meat, cheeses, honey, wines and spirits also are available.
Along with vendors, the show also has displays, kids activities and events such as digging for root vegetables, composting with worms, chicken races and hatch the chicken.
Other displays include The Pennsylvania Food & Wine Festival; the Pets at Home Aisle; The Biergarten, which features new brews, snacks and the Home & Garden Show’s own Roof Top Hops IPA, brewed from hops grown right on the roof of the convention center; Children’s Village where kids and parents can play games, read books or make a spring arts and crafts project to be added to a giant greeting card for a local nursing home; The Fort Pitt Division of the Train Collectors Association; Steel City LUG, which is an adult LEGO users’ group that shares their love of LEGO by displaying their remarkable creations and many more.
Returning by popular demand is The Antiques Home Show with Dr. Lori, an expert appraiser featured on several cable television programs who will tell visitors to the show how much their items are worth. Dr. Lori will be at the show all 10 days.
One of the new features this year is Golden Oaks Designs, a student business from Keystone Oaks High School that creates, markets and sells their handmade products.
“They reached out to me and as soon as they proposed it, I wanted them to be in the show,” Moore said. “They’re teaching their students the system of conception to production to market and selling their products.”
Moore said they will once again offer their free “Re-Entry to the Show Pass” to all attendees where, after the initial visit, visitors can pick up their pass and return to the show without paying for the remaining days of the event.
“We started that a couple of years ago, and it’s been a big hit,” Moore said.
The 41st Annual Pittsburgh Home & Garden Show will be at the Pittsburgh Convention Center downtown from March 3-12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursday.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $4 for children ages 6 to 12 and children under 6 are free. Admission includes all exhibits and activities.
“Another really good thing about the show, when everyone is raising prices with inflation, our show is not raising prices,” Moore said. “It’s the same as it’s been for the past 15 years.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit PghHome.com.
