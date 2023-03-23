Three works from internationally acclaimed, award-winning ballet choreographers will take center stage with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre’s (PBT) The Master’s Program: “Balanchine and Beyond."
The mixed repertory program features works that showcase classical dancing with contemporary twists, heightened by live music from the PBT Orchestra. The program includes Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon’s moody and romantic Polyphonia, Jorma Elo’s intricate 1st Flash and the exquisite Theme and Variations from George Balanchine, the father of 20th-century ballet.
Three performances will be held at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. April 14 and 15 and 2 p.m. April 16.
Single tickets start at $29 and are available online at pbt.org or 412-456-6666. For groups of eight or more, save up to 50 percent. More information is available at pbt.org/groups.
