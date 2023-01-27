Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School invites ballet students ages 12 to 23 from the Greater Pittsburgh area to audition on Saturday, Feb. 4 for their 2023 Intensive Summer Program.
Dancers can audition for the immersive five-week Intensive summer program taking place June 26 to July 29, the year-round pre-professional program at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School and the two-week company experience workshop taking place June 11 to 24.
The school offers an outstanding experience for serious ballet students who are looking to improve their technique, expand their artistry and performance skills and learn from expert instructors in the ballet field.
Registration is open now until Friday, Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. for the Pittsburgh audition; please note that all dancers must pre-register in order to attend an audition. The audition fee is $35.
Auditions for dancers ages 12-15 is 12 p.m. with an 11:30 a.m. check-in, and auditions for dancers ages 16 and over is 2:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. check-in. The audition last approximately two hours.
Auditions will be held at the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, 2900 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh.
More information, visit www.pbt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.