Nine pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout as the Pittsburgh Pirates won their first spring training game Saturday night, beating the Minnesota Twins 2-0 in Fort Myers, Fla.
Derek Holland started on the mound for the Pirates and went 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and one walk. Pirates pitchers struck out nine.
Holland is competing with Steven Brault and Chad Kuhl for the final spot in the Pirates’ rotation.
Pittsburgh scored single runs in the sixth and ninth innings. Jose Osuna doubled in the sixth, driving in Ke’Bryan Hayes. A single by Kevin Kramer drove in Will Craig in the ninth inning.
Jose Berrios pitched three innings for Minnesota and gave up only one hit. He did walk two.
New Pirates manager Derek Shelton was the Twins’ bench coach for the past two seasons.
