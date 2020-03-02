Toronto scored three of its four runs in the second inning off Mitch Keller in a 4-0 shutout win over the Pirates.

Keller gave up a two-run homer to Danny Jansen, which gave the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead. Later in the second inning, Brandon Drury hit a RBI single off Keller, which ended his day.

Six Toronto pitchers limited Pittsburgh to just three hits. Adam Frazier, Kevin Newman and Jason Martin all singled for the Pirates, who fall to 2-8 in spring training.

Staff Writer

Luke Campbell has been handling a multitude of tasks since joining the Observer-Reporter in 2015, following his graduation from Waynesburg University. He graduated from Waynesburg with a bachelor’s degree in sports broadcasting and information.

