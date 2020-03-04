The Pittsburgh Pirates saw the same result in a pair of split-squad games Wednesday afternoon, falling to Philadelphia and Atlanta by the same 9-7 final score.
Adam Frazier and Lolo Sanchez both homered in the game against the Phillies but starting pitcher Hector Noesi surrendered four runs on five hits. After the Pirates tied the game at 7-7, Philadelphia catcher Carlos De La Cruz hit a game-winning, two-run homer in the eighth.
Atlanta also won in its final at-bat, scoring three runs in the top of the ninth inning for a comeback victory, despite 11 hits from Pittsburgh.
Josh Bell, Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds all homered for the Pirates. Trevor Williams allowed two hits, one run and struck out three over three innings.
