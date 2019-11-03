The old and the new, the gold and the blue were celebrated and regaled during the annual Mt. Lebanon Hall of Champions event held Sept. 28 at Cefalo’s Banquet Hall in Carnegie. The Hall of Fame Class included the school’s most recent WPIAL and PIAA champions, as well as All-State and All-America selections. Among the highly-decorated 2018-19 student-athletes were: Patrick Anderson, Julian LaLama, Luke Stout, Trinity Ward and Maddie Reisinger as well as the boys’ basketball squad along with several track and swimming relays. Additionally, the Hall welcomed several Distinguished Blue Devils, including: soccer standouts Christine Medwig and Leslie Benintend; softball pitching ace Megan Rigos, contributor Don Moore, coach John Wilcher and the 1984 boys’ championship soccer club. Parents, friends, school administrators and members of the prestigious Blue Devil Club, which supports scholastic sports, enjoyed na evening of reminiscing the past and present achievements of the athletes.

Almanac Sports Editor

An award-winning journalist, Eleanor Bailey has been employed by Observer Publishing Company since 1982. She is the sports editor at The Almanac and a contributor for the Observer-Reporter.

