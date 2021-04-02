Marianna Field & Stream Club will hold .22 rifle shoots April 11 and 25. For more information, call Adam at 724-255-4526.
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners will hold its second meeting of 2021 on April 10.
The meeting will include final adoption of hunting and trapping seasons for the 2021-22 license year.
In compliance with state guidelines to minimize the effects of COVID-19, the meeting will be held online, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Those wishing to submit comments for the board to consider can do so in one of two ways.
Comments can be sent by email to pgccomments@pa.gov., or by submitting recorded comments by phone by pre-registering online (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LSHQ33P) to receive a call from the Game Commission on Wednesday.