Keystone Coonhunters Club will hold a shotgun meat shoot May 16. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with the shoot starting at noon. .22 rifle rounds for meat prizes, scopes permitted and ammo available. For more information, contact info Bill 724-825-5418.
Marianna Field & Stream Club will hold its 32nd Annual Kids Catfish Derby on June 5. The event will start at 1 p.m. and last until 3 p.m. Registration fee is $3 per child. It is open to the public for ages 4-15. Prizes will be given to all children who participate. For more information, contact Bud at 724-377-0291 or Jenn at 724-344-2253.
Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Association will host a sporting clays shoot May 23 at Hunting Hills Shooting Preserve in Dilliner. The shoot will begin at 1 p.m. Teams and station sponsors are now being accepted. For more information call 724-710-8355 or e-mail: Huntinghillshawkeyes@gmail.com. All proceeds from the event benefit the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Youth Shooting program.