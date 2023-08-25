The Library Sportsmen’s Association will host two 3D Archery Shoots, Sunday and Sept. 24. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. 30 targets. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12-16, free under 12.
Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its annual fundraiser banquet on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Hugo’s Restaurant, 687 National Pike. Doors open 5 p.m. Fishing tackle, sporting art, and outdoor gear. Deadline for ticket purchase is Sept. 4. For tickets call Eugene Gordon, 724-277-8688.
