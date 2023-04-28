Marianna Field and Stream Club will be hosting a .22 Rifle Shoot Sunday, April 30. The shoot begins at 1 p.m.
Become a backpacker, for women only. A two-day, one-night backpacking trip on the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail will be held at Laurel Ridge State Park on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. This program is designed as an introduction to modern backpacking techniques. We will traverse 14 miles of challenging terrain over two days, including steep climbs. Overnight accommodations in Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail’s acclaimed Adirondack-style shelters. Cost is $50 per hiker. Includes meals, equipment, shelter, and shuttle back to parked car. Registration required by May 5. To register contact Kim Peck, environmental education specialist, Laurel Hill State Park, kipeck@pa.gov or 814-352-8649.
