The Raccoon Valley Sportsmen Association will host a catfish tournament Saturday, July 15 at 6 p.m. Registration begins at 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 11 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Cost is $10 per pole with a two-pole limit. This is the first of two tournaments at the club. The second will be Aug. 19. For more information, call 724-356-9386.
The Fayette Gun Club is having trap, skeet and wobble shooting at its facility at 1435 Gun Club Road, Uniontown every Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and every Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. or last shooter.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission and DCNR will hold a free outdoor recreation-focused event Saturday, Aug. 19 at Point State Park. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or just looking to learn about different types of outdoor recreation, this event offers something for everyone.
