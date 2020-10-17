Marianna Field & Stream Club’s schedule of shoots this fall includes rifle a meat shoot Oct. 22; a shotgun shoot Oct. 25; a sporting deer rifle shoot Nov. 1; and shotgun meat shoots Nov. 15 and Nov. 22. All shoots start at 1 p.m. except the Nov. 1 shoot, which has a 10 a.m. registration and 11 a.m. start. For more information, call Bud at 724-377-0291 or Dan at 724-413-1203.
The Keystone Coonhunters will hold a meat shoot Nov. 1. Registration begins at 11 1a.m. with the shoot starting at noon. For more information, call Bill at 724-825-5418.
Rep. Eric Davanzo (R-Westmoreland), in a partnership with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, will host a Pop-Up Sportsmen’s Night for residents of the 58th District on Oct. 29, from 6-9 p.m. at the district office on Finley Road in Rostraver Township.
Everyone who attends will receive information from Creek Archery, targets and hunting packets.
Residents who plan to attend are asked to register online at RepDavanzo.com or call the district office at 724-929-2655.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.