Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Association will host a sporting clays shoot Sunday, May 23 at Hunting Hills Shooting Preserve in Dilliner. The shoot will begin at 1 p.m. Teams and station sponsors are now being accepted. For more information call 724-710-8355 or e-mail: Huntinghillshawkeyes@gmail.com. All proceeds from the event benefit the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes Youth Shooting program.
Keystone Coonhunter Club will hold a meat shoot April 25. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with the shoot starting at noon. A 22 rifle shoot based on the basic lucky target shoot shells will be available and scopes permitted. Anyone with questions or seeking additional information Bill at 724-825-5418.
Marianna Field & Stream Club will hold .22 rifle shoots April 11 and 25. For more information, call Adam at 724-255-4526.