Marianna Field & Stream Club has set its schedule of open-to-the-public shoots for 2019. They include shotgun shoots Oct. 27, Nov. 17 and 24; and a Deer Rifle Shoot Nov. 3. All shoots begin at 1 p.m. except Nov. 3, which begins at 11 a.m. with a 10 a.m. registration. For the Nov. 3 shoot, any rifle legal for hunting deer in Pennsylvania can be used. Shooters using variable scopes will be asked to limit scopes to no greater than 9 power. Please remove slings, if possible, and no bipods. Distance will be 100 yards. There will be five shots at four positions: prone, hay bale, sitting, standings. Prizes will be awarded in the Master, Sportsman, Female and Junior classes. There also will be a Top Senior Shooter award. Places will be awarded for Iron Sight Class. For information about the shoots, call Bud at 724-255-7507.
Claysville Sportsmen’s Club trap range is open to the public at 7 p.m. Monday. There is an extra range for practice. For information, call 724-663-5894.
Keystone Coonhunters will host meat shoots today, Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15. All shoots will have an 11 a.m. registration and noon start. For more information, contact Bill at 724-825-5418.
Mingo Rod & Gun Club meetings are held the third Sunday of each month at 3 p.m. Shooting ranges are available Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. until sunset and Sundays from 10 a.m. until sunset. Improved walking archery range is also available at the above times. For details, call 724-348-6622 or visit www.mingorodandgunclub@gmail.com.
McDonald Sportsmen’s Association trap and skeet ranges are open to the public Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. year round. For details, call 724-796-2271.
Golden Pheasant Sportsman Club’s trap range is open to the public at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For information, call 724-222-4739.
Library Sportsmen’s Association’s 5-Stand Range is open to the public Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m., and the Trap Range is open to the public Thursdays at 6 p.m. The club is at 6312 Rt. 88. For more information, go to www.Librarysa.com.
Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club holds shoots throughout the week. For information, visit www.mdi.net/dml.
Canonsburg Sportsmen Club’s trap range is open to the public at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Indoor archery every Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m. Open to the public. Annual Rabbit Hunt Feb 16. Contact Bill Brooks for more information. 724-941-8321.
Rostraver Sportsmen & Conservation Association offers practice trap, pistol, special and 3-D shoots on a regular basis. For a full events schedule, call 724-872-4399.
Ellsworth Sportsmen’s Club’s trap range is open at 6:30 p.m. Fridays. The club and kitchen open. Public is welcome. Cost is $4 per round; shells available for purchase. Visit www.ellsworthsportsmen.webs.com for more information. For details, call 724-945-5275.
Stringtown Sportsmen’s Club will hold trap practice at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. For information, call 724-627-6824.
Hunter education course listings are available online. For a complete listing of or to register for a hunter-trapper education course, visit http://www.register-ed.com/programs/25.
