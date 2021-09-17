Marianna Field & Stream Club will be holding .22 rifle meat shoots Sept. 12, Sept. 19 and Oct. 3, and shotgun shoots Oct. 17, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. The club will host a deer rifle shoot with Larry Nov. 7. Shoots are open to the public and begin at 1 p.m., expect for Nov. 7, which will begin at 11 a.m. Concessions will be available. The cost per round is $3. For more information, contact Bud at 724-377-0291 or Adam at 724-255-4526.
Raccoon Valley Sportsman Association will be hosting a fall meat shoot Sept. 18 beginning at noon. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. Refreshments will be available. For addition information, call 724-356-9386