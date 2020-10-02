Marianna Field & Stream Club’s schedule of shoots this fall includes rifle meat shoots Oct. 11 and Oct. 22; a shotgun shoot Oct. 25; a sporting deer rifle shoot Nov. 1; and shotgun meat shoots Nov. 15 and Nov. 22. All shoots start at 1 p.m. except the Nov. 1 shoot, which has a 10 a.m. registration and 11 a.m. start. For more information, call Bud at 724-377-0291 or Dan at 724-413-1203.
