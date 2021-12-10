Keystone Coon Hunters Club will hold a benefit meat shoot Sunday, Dec. 12. Registration begins at 11 a.m. Shoot begins at noon. Shotguns and 22 rimfire rounds all rounds, lucky target, proceeds to benefit the Washington women’s shelter and Wounded Warriors of Eighty Four. For more information, contact Bill at 724-825-5418.
Fishing licenses, permits, and vouchers for the 2022 season can be purchased through the HuntFishPA online portal on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) website, on your smartphone using the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents. 2022 licenses, permits, and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from Dec. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2022.
The price of an annual resident fishing license in 2022 is still $22.97. Multi-year options are also available in 3, 5, and 10-year increments.