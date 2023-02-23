The Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club is hosting a trap shooting team for youths 12 years of age and older. The team will participate in the Scholastic Clay Target Program, a national organization sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation. An informational meeting is scheduled for March 5, from noon to 3 p.m., at the club, in North Strabane Township. Following the meeting, there will be a range introduction for new shooters and experienced shooters can enjoy some range time. Please email any questions to dmlclays@gmail.com.
Raccoon Valley Sportsmen Association will host a meat shoot Saturday, March 4. Registration begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 724-356-9386.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.