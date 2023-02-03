The Anawanna Club in Amity will be hosting a meat shoot Sunday. The shoot begins at noon. Questions can be directed to 724-225-7709.
Laurel Hill State Park is hosting Project FeederWatch to observe backyard birds for science. Bird count data will be submitted for an international research project. Counts will occur on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at the Laurel Hill Visitor Center. Count. Dates are Feb. 7-8, Feb. 21-22, March 21-22 and April 11-12. For more information call the Laurel Hill Visitor Center at 814-352-8649.
