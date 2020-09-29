Cross Country
Section 3-AA
at Chartiers-Houston. 3.1 miles
Boys Scores
Chartiers-Houston 15 McGuffey 46
Chartiers-Houston 15 Brownsville 50
McGuffey 15 Brownsville 50 1. Alex Siege (CH); 2. Ryan Jardine (CH), 3, Chase Bitz (CH), 4. Corey Blommel (CH), 5. Austin Filby (CH), 6. Tim Urban(CH), 7. Johnathan Todd (McG), 8. Connor Corbly (McG), 9. Jim Patress (McG), 10. Trevor Maxwell (McG), 11. Colton Petronka (CH), 12. Kevin Lee (McG)
Section 7
Waynesburg 23, West Greene 34
Belle Vernon 27, Waynesburg 29
Waynesburg 17, Washington 39
Belle Vernon 17, Washington 44
Waynesburg 27, Avella 28
West Greene 20, Washington 29
Belle Vernon 23 Avella 32
Avella 23, West Greene 31
Avella 17, Washington 42
at Waynesurg, 3.0 miles
1. Gabe McConville (Wbg), 2. Luke Henderson (BV), 3. Noah Lehrer (BV), 4. Trevor Davies (A), 5. Aiden Pell (Wbg), 6. Kaden Shields (WG), 7. Levi Corbly (WG), 8. Dillon Holliday (BV), 9. Colton Burchiante (A), 10. Mark Shenovda (BV)
Belle Vernon is 7-1
Avella is 6-2
West Greene is 3-5
Waynesburg is 6-2
WAshington is 1-5
Volleyball
Section 2-A
Avella def. Geibel 25-17, 25-10, 25-13
Avella: Maria Dire 9 kills, Allie Brownlee 9 assts, Haylea Maceicko 9 digs; Laurel Bongiorni 7 aces
Avella is 1-4 and 1-5
Geibel is 0-6 and 0-6
